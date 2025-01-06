Zelenskyy hoping to first meet with Trump, and only then with Putin during future peace negotiations

The Ukrainian president believes it is right not to wait for the Russian dictator's wishes, but to force him to do what is necessary to end the war

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump (Photo: OP)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has outlined his plan for peace talks in an interview with Lex Fridman, starting with newly inaugurated U.S. President Donald Trump, followed by discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"I think on January 25 or another day, we will sit down first with Trump. We will agree on how we can stop the war and Putin," the head of state said.

Zelenskyy emphasized that if Trump offers strong security guarantees for Ukraine, then talks with the Russians can follow, but only under these conditions, not just sitting down together immediately.

However, the president expressed concerns that Trump could find himself in a difficult political situation if he achieves a ceasefire without providing Ukraine with adequate security guarantees.

Zelenskyy compared this potential scenario to his own situation in 2019.

"Do not wait for Putin's willingness, but make him do what is necessary to end the war," the head of state said.

Trump has repeatedly stated the need for a quick end to the Russo-Ukrainian war and has criticized military aid to Kyiv.

On December 7, Trump confirmed in a meeting with Zelenskyy and French President Emmanuel Macron his desire for an immediate ceasefire and negotiations.

On December 27, a poll showed that half of Ukrainians believe Trump will bring the war to an end, but with concessions to Russia.

