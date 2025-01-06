President Zelenskyy unwilling to attend Trump's inauguration without invitation
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is reluctant to attend the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on January 20 without a formal invitation, he said in an interview with Lex Fridman.
"I would like to. Of course, I will be watching what is happening now because there are difficult moments, escalations, many missiles, etc. But honestly, I cannot come, especially during the war, if President Trump does not invite me directly. It's just not right," Zelenskyy stated.
He added that leaders of countries are typically not invited to U.S. presidential inaugurations. However, Zelenskyy noted that he knows of leaders who "can come on their own."
"For me, this is very, very difficult. I am such a person, you know, I cannot come to someone's place without an invitation," the Ukrainian leader said.
- On January 4, it was reported that Trump is scheduled to appear in court on January 10 to receive his verdict in the Stormy Daniels hush money case.
- The same day, Voice of America reported that law enforcement agencies in Washington, D.C., and its surrounding areas are reinforcing security measures in preparation for three significant events, including Trump's inauguration.