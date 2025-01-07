Kellogg postpones Ukraine trip until after Trump inauguration – Reuters

Kellogg was supposed to arrive in Ukraine in early January, but the visit was postponed

Keith Kellogg (Photo: SARAH SILBIGER / EPA)

Keith Kellogg, the future special envoy for Ukraine and Russia under Donald Trump, has postponed his introductory visit to Kyiv and other European capitals until after Trump's inauguration on January 20, Reuters reported, citing four informed sources.

In December 2024, it was reported that retired Lieutenant General Keith Kellogg planned to visit Kyiv in early January to meet with Ukrainian leaders. His team also organized meetings with officials in other European capitals, including Rome and Paris.

However, this trip, which would have been the first instance of new Trump administration officials visiting Kyiv after the November 5 elections, has been postponed. The reasons for the delay are not clear, according to the news agency.

Kellogg is expected to visit Ukraine after Trump takes office, although the exact date has not been set, sources told Reuters.

On November 27, 2024, Trump nominated Kellogg as the special envoy for Ukraine.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Heorhii Tykhyi, stated that Kyiv had previously been in contact with Kellogg and expects active cooperation.

Kellogg himself expressed his readiness to "work tirelessly to ensure peace through strength."

On December 20, Tykhyi stated that Kyiv and Washington had agreed on the timing of Kellogg's visit to Ukraine, but did not specify the date.