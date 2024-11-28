Kellogg promises 'peace through strength' as US special envoy for Ukraine war resolution

Kellogg served in the US Armed Forces for over 30 years and participated in operations such as the Vietnam War, Operation Desert Storm and others

Keith Kellogg (Photo: EPA/SHAWN THEW)

Retired U.S. Army General Keith Kellogg, selected by President-elect Donald Trump as special envoy for the Russia-Ukraine conflict, pledged to work tirelessly to achieve "peace through strength" in his new role, he said on X.

"I am honored by Donald Trump's appointment to serve as Assistant to the President and Special Envoy for Ukraine and Russia," Kellogg said. "It was the privilege of my life working for President Trump, and I look forward to working tirelessly to secure peace through strength while upholding America’s interests. I am ready with the commitment and dedication it deserves."

REFERENCE Keith Kellogg served over 30 years in the U.S. Armed Forces, participating in the Vietnam War, Operation Desert Storm, and other missions. Following his military career, he transitioned to politics, serving as a national security advisor during Trump's previous administration, focusing on U.S. security strategy and international relations.

Trump announced Kellogg’s appointment on wednesday. The position was previously held by Kurt Volker, who served during Trump’s earlier term.

In June 2024, Reuters reported that Kellogg, alongside Frederick Fleitz, co-authored a proposed peace plan for Ukraine.

Volker earlier noted Trump’s determination to avoid Ukraine’s defeat during his presidency, emphasizing that Trump seeks to avoid being held responsible for such an outcome.