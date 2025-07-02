Kellogg says he did not promise Lukashenko to "work on" Putin's demand not to strike Russia

Trump's special envoy claims that his words were taken out of context and that he did not promise Lukashenko anything of the sort

Alexander Lukashenko (Photo: EPA)

US Special Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg denied Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko's statement that at a meeting in Minsk he allegedly promised to help ensure that Ukraine does not strike at Russian territory.

Lukashenko said he had "conveyed to Washington" Moscow's position, including Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's complaints about strikes by "American, British, French and German missiles.".

Belarus' self-proclaimed president says Putin has a "clear demand" for a ceasefire – that the West "tell" President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to stop hitting Russia.

"I brought this position to the Americans. I said: what's wrong with that? We will work, [Kellogg] says, in this direction," Lukashenka said about the alleged words of the US representative.

Kellogg reacted to the "promise" attributed to him by Lukashenko: "This quote is out of context. In my conversation with Lukashenko, we discussed a full and unconditional ceasefire. Any restriction of Kyiv's behavior was conditioned by Moscow's reciprocal actions. I have never made any comments related to Ukraine's continuation of the war outside the full ceasefire.".