US President's Special Envoy and Belarusian Dictator Discuss Donald Trump's Efforts to Resolve Russia's War Against Ukraine

Meeting in Minsk (Photo: Keith Kellogg's X-account)

The issue of resolving Russia's war against Ukraine was among the topics discussed at a meeting between US President's Special Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg and Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko on June 21. Kellogg announced this on the social network X (formerly Twitter).

He recalled that the American delegation met with Lukashenko and his team in Minsk. The special representative called the work of the American and Belarusian teams "excellent".

In particular, his deputy John Cole held a discussion on bilateral relations between the United States and Belarus.

The negotiations resulted in the release of 14 political prisoners from six countries, including Japan and Poland, who had been held in detention for long periods.

Kellogg added that he discussed the war between Russia and Ukraine and how US President Donald Trump is "working hard to end the war and stop the killing."

"President Trump continues to promote peace through strength," he concluded.

