Cameron urges EU to boost Lyiv support as Putin hopes to 'outwait' Western resolve on war

Britain's top diplomat emphasized that the West must "stand up for freedom and match its words with action"

David Cameron (Photo: EPA/ Andy Rain)

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron plans to discuss with European partners the strengthening of Ukraine's defense capabilities and funding against further Russian aggression in light of the constant threat of the US Congress refusing further financial support. He emphasized that Vladimir Putin will not be able to "wait out the West", reported The Guardian.

"Putin believes he can get away with aggression, that he can wait out the West. We have the resources, the economic might and the expertise. We need to show that we have the will to see this through," he stated.

Cameron stressed that the West should "stand up for freedom and match our words with action" regarding sanctions, support for Ukraine and defense production.

"We must show unity; we must all stand with Ukraine and let them – and Russia – know that they have our support for the long haul," noted Britain's top diplomat.

London hopes that the supply of more French SCALP missiles will weaken Russian air defenses and radar systems in Crimea, part of a gradual weakening of Russian air superiority.

According to The Guardian, Cameron clearly views the possible election of the 45th American president, Donald Trump, as a threat to Ukraine and NATO, but intends to try to influence the Republican Party to moderate its current isolationist sentiments.

The foreign secretary is due to visit Bulgaria and Poland before meeting European foreign ministers at a security conference in Munich on Friday.

On Tuesday, the US Senate in the final vote supported the draft law on foreign financing, which provides for $60.06 billion in support of Ukraine, including $7.85 billion in direct budget assistance. Voting results – 70 "for", 29 "against". Consideration of this issue continued from February 8.

Since Congress still could not approve the $60 billion aid package to Ukraine, the United States had to stop supplying ammunition and missiles to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.