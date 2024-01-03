Kyiv: Death toll from December 29 Russian attack rises to 30, another victim dies in hospital

On December 29, Russian forces launched 158 missiles and drones against Ukraine. The number of victims of the missile attack has now reached 30

Consequences of the Russian strike in Kyiv on December 29 (Photo: Volodymyr Zelenskyy)

One more person, injured in the Russian rocket attack on Kyiv on December 29, 2023, has died in the hospital, as reported by the Kyiv City Military Administration.

The total death toll from the missile attack has risen to 30, with another 29 people injured.



Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reported that the Ukrainian air defense successfully intercepted 87 Russian missiles and 27 combat drones.



Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umierov stated that such missile attacks, like the one on December 29, could be repeated because Russia has a significant missile stockpile.

On January 2, 2024, Russia launched a massive missile attack on Ukraine, killing five people and injuring another 119, according to preliminary reports.

