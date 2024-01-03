Kyiv: Death toll from December 29 Russian attack rises to 30, another victim dies in hospital
One more person, injured in the Russian rocket attack on Kyiv on December 29, 2023, has died in the hospital, as reported by the Kyiv City Military Administration.
Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reported that the Ukrainian air defense successfully intercepted 87 Russian missiles and 27 combat drones.
According to preliminary data, Russian forces used 158 aerial attack devices against Ukraine. According to journalists, this massive attack could cost Russia $1.273 billion.
Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umierov stated that such missile attacks, like the one on December 29, could be repeated because Russia has a significant missile stockpile.
On January 2, 2024, Russia launched a massive missile attack on Ukraine, killing five people and injuring another 119, according to preliminary reports.
Read also: New Russian Yastreb-AV complex doesn't survive a duel with HIMARS – video