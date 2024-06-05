China claims its 'peace plan' already supported by dozens of countries. Ukraine's MFA reacts

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that Ukraine and Russia allegedly separately "affirmed most of the content" of the war settlement plan

Wang Yi (Photo: EPA/ANDY WONG)

After China's refusal to participate in the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland, the country's Foreign Minister Wang Yi claimed that the Chinese "peace plan" was supported by 26 countries of the world, reported Bloomberg.

Wang clarified that a total of 45 countries have expressed positive views on China's proposals, of which 26 are fully ready to support the "peace plan". At the same time, he added, Ukraine and Russia separately "affirmed most of the content" of the principles for a political solution outlined by China and Brazil in a joint statement in May 2024.

The Chinese diplomat did not indicate that the main demand of Kyiv to Moscow is the withdrawal of occupation troops from the territory of Ukraine, in particular, from those that were occupied by Russia during the first invasion.

Wang Yi added that "conditions are not yet ready for peace talks," so China will "make its own decisions" about participating in such meetings.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded by stating that all those who sincerely seek the restoration of peace in the Russo-Ukrainian war should work on the successful holding of the Peace Summit in Switzerland.

"China rightfully declares its respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states, as well as its intention to make every effort for peace. Next week, the Global Peace Summit will take place in Switzerland. We believe that all states that sincerely want peace to be restored should work together to ensure the Summit is success rather than making efforts to undermine it," the Ukrainian department said.

It is Ukraine that should dictate the terms of peace on its territory, since it was Ukraine that was the subject of an aggressive attack and suffered devastating consequences, MFA concluded.

On February 24, 2023, the Chinese Foreign Ministry published 12-point "peaceful" proposals for the settlement of the war between the Russian Federation and Ukraine, but there were only general phrases and calls for negotiations.

Ukraine, in turn, has repeatedly emphasized that there should be no "Chinese", "Vatican", "African" or other "peace plans" in the issue of peace in Ukraine.