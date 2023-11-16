High-stakes Biden-Xi summit fails to shift Beijing's stance on Russia's war in Ukraine

Beijing will not change its position on Russia's war against Ukraine due to the talks between US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping in San Francisco, the spokesperson of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mao Ning has said, as quoted by news agency Ukrinform.

According to her, the talks between the leaders of China and the United States will not change Beijing's attitude to "prolonged international and regional crises, in particular, will not change its position on the crisis in Ukraine."

"During the talks, there was an exchange of views on international and regional issues of common concern, such as the 'Ukraine crisis' and the Israel-Palestine conflict," Mao said.

She noted that China's position on the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East is "clear and consistent."

"We always stand on the side of honesty and justice, we strive to promote peace and negotiations, as well as de-escalation of the situation," the diplomat said.

At the briefing after the talks with Xi, Biden said that he had discussed Russia's war against Ukraine with the Chinese ruler, but did not give details.

REFERENCE. China declares its "neutral" position on Russia's war against Ukraine, which Beijing calls the "Ukrainian crisis". The PRC repeatedly parroted the cliché of the Kremlin propaganda that Russia was provoked into war by NATO and the USA, and also did not condemn the war that Moscow is waging to destroy the Ukrainian people. However, at the same time, Beijing declared its commitment to the principle of territorial integrity and the inviolability of established borders. Chinese officials regularly call for talks and say they are "for global peace".

On the eve of the meeting, Biden said that China has "real problems" and the leader of the PRC is "another example of how American leadership in the world is being restored."

Biden said he agreed to renew military contacts with China in talks with Xi.

Xi told Biden that China would not attack Taiwan in the "coming years."

