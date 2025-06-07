Klimkin: Musk shows that in the conflict with Trump, he is ready to go to the end

The billionaire became the first "black swan" for the American president, says the former minister

Pavlo Klimkin (Screenshot from LIGA.net video)

American billionaire Elon Musk is showing that he is ready to go all the way in his confrontation with President Donald Trump, says Foreign Minister (2014-2019) and analyst Pavlo Klimkin. He spoke about this in the new episode of "Klimkin Explains" on the YouTube channel LIGA.net.

According to the expert, Musk has already become the first "black swan" for Trump and is demonstrating that he is ready to go all the way.

"[It doesn't matter to Musk] how much money he has there, how much Tesla is worth, how much his other companies are worth, whether he will have government contracts. I have a feeling that Musk believes in his mission," Klimkin said.

The analyst added that the billionaire basically defines his mission as "let's save our civilization," which, according to Musk, requires the development of artificial intelligence on a planetary scale and that "politics must start listening to people."

At the same time, the expert believes that Trump will not be able to "pin" Musk and force him to "calm down."

"Because Musk, in his current reality, will go all the way. And as one of my good American friends said, Trump himself demonstrates inconsistency and, in fact, unpredictability. So: Musk, in his desire to go all the way, demonstrates consistency and predictability. In everything else, he may be somehow strange, non-trivial. But his own sense of self-belief and the belief that he is the one who can save our civilization, I think no one can take that away from him," the former minister emphasized.

Klimkin suggested that Trump's entourage will try to "reconcile" the billionaire with the president, reduce the level of confrontation and emotions between them.

The analyst also emphasized: it is important who will be supported by American technology giants, which "today have phenomenal power over the States and the world."

"They understand that today's American political model is goodbye. If they understand that the moment has come, and it is necessary to shake it [the model], and Trump has fulfilled his mission, they will shake this story further. Therefore, for Trump now this is a very, very difficult story, and he needs to understand what he is doing next," the expert explained.

You can watch the full conversation at the link at the beginning of the news or below:

The feud between the politician and the businessman flared up after Musk criticized Trump's major tax and immigration bill on June 4. The billionaire even suggested that the US president would have lost the 2024 election without his support, called for impeachment, and said that Trump was allegedly featured in documents from the Epstein case on pedophilia and human trafficking. He later deleted the post about it.

In response, Trump called Musk "crazy" and threatened to cancel government contracts and subsidies for his companies. The White House called the conflict "an unfortunate episode on the part of Elon," who did not like the law, which did not take into account his political priorities.