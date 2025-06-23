Klymenko: Russia has not provided any explanation for the transfer of bodies of its military to Ukraine

Russia is attempting to publicly politicize the repatriation process, says Interior Minister

Ihor Klymenko (Photo: Ministry of Internal Affairs)

Russia has not provided any explanation for the violation of the procedure for repatriating the bodies of fallen soldiers. This was announced at briefing by the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko.

"The Russian side has not provided any professional explanations. Instead, we see attempts to publicly politicize this process. That is why we have officially withdrawn," the minister said.

According to him, Ukraine will do this openly for Ukrainians.

"Let the Russians see our openness and our process. Let the entire civilized world watch our work. And, of course, the purposeful use of this emotional topic by the Russian side is unacceptable," the Interior Minister said.

He added that Ukraine will not allow Moscow to use the topic of repatriations to cause emotional outrage in Ukrainian society.

"This behavior of the aggressor country calls into question the ability to negotiate and conduct a civilized dialogue within the negotiation process," the minister said.

Klymenko emphasized that this practice may be part of information manipulation or an attempt to disguise real losses of the Russian army.

On June 16, 2025, Klymenko said that during the latest repatriations Russia handed over to Ukraine the bodies of its military mixed with those of Ukrainian defenders.

On June 21, Zelensky said that during the repatriations, Russians handed over at least 20 bodies of the dead occupiers among the fallen Ukrainian defenders.