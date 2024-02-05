Navy Commander states "Not much longer" for Crimea Bridge, predicts destruction in 2024
The illegally constructed Crimea Bridge by Russia is likely to no longer exist in 2024, Commander of the Naval Forces of the Ukrainian Navy Oleksiy Neizhpapa said in an interview with Dmytro Gordon
Responding to whether the Crimea Bridge is "theoretically a goner," Neizhpapa affirmed.
When Gordon asked the Navy commander if he knew how to make the Crimea Bridge disappear, the commander again answered with a simple "yes."
"I think there's not much longer to wait. At least, definitely this year," Neizhpapa stated.
However, he did not speculate on when the operation to de-occupy Crimea would begin — whether it would be after or before the bridge's destruction, emphasizing that it would depend on the front-line situation.
The bridge was damaged a second time on October 8, 2022, when a truck explosion caused nearby fuel tankers on a passing train to ignite, leading to several sections of the roadway falling into the water. On July 8, 2023, the Ministry of Defense acknowledged Ukraine's responsibility for the act.
