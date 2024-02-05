Navy Commander states "Not much longer" for Crimea Bridge, predicts destruction in 2024

Navy Commander Neizhpapa refrained from predicting the liberation of Crimea from Russian control but assured that the lifespan of the Kerch Bridge is drawing to a close

Oleksiy Neizhpapa (Screenshot of the video)

The illegally constructed Crimea Bridge by Russia is likely to no longer exist in 2024, Commander of the Naval Forces of the Ukrainian Navy Oleksiy Neizhpapa said in an interview with Dmytro Gordon

Responding to whether the Crimea Bridge is "theoretically a goner," Neizhpapa affirmed.

When Gordon asked the Navy commander if he knew how to make the Crimea Bridge disappear, the commander again answered with a simple "yes."

"I think there's not much longer to wait. At least, definitely this year," Neizhpapa stated.

However, he did not speculate on when the operation to de-occupy Crimea would begin — whether it would be after or before the bridge's destruction, emphasizing that it would depend on the front-line situation.

REFERENCE Ukraine has attacked the Crimea Bridge twice. On July 17, 2023, Russian authorities reported an attack by two Ukrainian drones, a special operation by the SBU and Navy. A documentary film was later released about this attack on the Crimea Bridge.



