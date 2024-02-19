2024 Trump opponent Haley warns US involvement in war with Russia likely if Ukraine loses

Republican election hopeful Nikki Haley claims that Biden "never talked to the American people about why Ukraine is important"

Nikki Haley (Photo: EPA/ERIK S. LESSER)

The defeat of Ukraine in the war against Russia "immediately draws the USA into the war," Nikki Haley, one of the contenders for nomination for US presidency from the Republican Party, said in an interview with ABC News.

"At no point has Joe Biden had a conversation with the American people about why Ukraine is important," she stated.

"At no point has he had a conversation with the American people about the terrorist activity that’s happening with Israel and why Iran is so dangerous. At no point is he talking about the threats of China. And when you don’t talk about those things with the American people, they’re going to distance themselves from it," Haley said.

She noted that when Americans see the statements of the 45th President of the United States, Donald Trump, that he is not worried about Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Vladimir Putin begins to threaten the Baltic countries.

"And let’s remind the American people that Putin said once he takes Ukraine, Poland and the Baltics are next. Now he is putting soldiers around those countries, just like he did Ukraine. And if that happens, those are NATO countries. That immediately puts America at war. That is what we are trying to avoid. And that’s why this aid package is so important," said the politician.

Haley stressed that continued aid to Ukraine is essential to avoid US involvement in the war.

"Ukraine's not asking for troops, they’re just asking for the equipment and ammunition to win this war. They have a great fighting force. We need to give them what they need so that they can win so that we can prevent having -- sending any of our military men and women to fight," she concluded.

On February 14, Biden called on House Speaker Mike Johnson to immediately put a bill on aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan to a vote.

Johnson said that the Senate bill lacks tougher measures on border security, so he will not yet bring to a vote the issue of continuing military and financial aid to Ukraine.

The House of Representatives recessed until February 28. If the lower chamber supports the bill, it will need to be voted on again in the Senate.

On February 16, it became known that 10 members of the US House of Representatives developed a compromise bill on foreign aid, which provides $47.7 billion for Ukraine.