Kovalenko: Talking about mobilizing women makes absolutely no sense.

Alexey Arestovych (Photo: Facebook of the propagandist)

The information about the mobilization of women, which has been circulating on social media recently, is not true. This was reported by Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council.

"The mobilization of women in Ukraine was not planned and is not planned. All talk about it is completely meaningless," he said.

According to Kovalenko, the fake news is spread by bloggers who work in the interests of Russian propaganda, including former part-time advisor to the Office of the President, Oleksiy Arestovych.

"Arestovych, I remind you, is under sanctions. His YouTube channel has been blocked. He is working in the interests of Russia in terms of information," he wrote.

In addition, Russian blogger Yulia Latynina is spreading disinformation about the mobilization of women, and she is also part of the Kremlin's disinformation campaign aimed at the supposedly liberal public.

"Russian intelligence services have always infiltrated people like her into liberal circles to obtain inside information and influence a similar audience," Kovalenko said.