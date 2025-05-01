Zelensky imposes sanctions against Arestovych

The list also includes blogger Myroslav Oleshko and political analyst Kostyantyn Bondarenko. In total, the three decrees include 81 legal entities and 76 individuals

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

On Thursday, May 1, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy enacted new sanctions by decrees of the National Security and Defense Council, including former advisor to the Presidential Office Oleksiy Arestovych. The relevant decrees are published on the Presidential Office website.

The introduction of sanctions is referred to in presidential decrees #267 , #268 and #269. Among the persons on the sanctions list are citizens of Ukraine and Russia who spread narratives in line with Russian propaganda.

The sanctions list includes: political analyst Kostiantyn Bondarenko; leader of the Derzhava political party banned in Ukraine Dmytro Vasylets; blogger Myroslav Oleshko, who illegally left Ukraine in 2023; public figure and blogger abroad, former freelance adviser to the OP Arestovych.

In addition, restrictions were imposed on Russian propagandist Anastasia Kashevarova.

A total of 81 legal entities and 76 individuals are listed in the three decrees.