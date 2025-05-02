Kovalenko: UAVs attacked a space reconnaissance station in the Stavropol Territory – video

Military facility in Stavropol Krai (Photo: Supernova+)

On the morning of May 2, drones attacked the Stavropol Territory of the Russian Federation. The target was a military unit of the Russian space intelligence service, and the attack was successful. This was reported by the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation under the National Security and Defense Council, Andrey Kovalenko. The governor of the Stavropol Territory traditionally wrote about "falling debris."

"Unknown drones successfully flew to the military unit of the Russian space intelligence, known as the Zvezda facility, in the Stavropol Territory," Kovalenko said.

According to him, the attacked military unit is one of the main stations of the Russian space electronic reconnaissance system.

"The Zvezda facility is actually a space information analysis center, which belongs to the structure of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces (GRU)," the head of the Central Intelligence Agency wrote.

According to him, the station specializes in electronic surveillance of signals from orbit, foreign satellite communication systems, including commercial ones, and is involved in cyber espionage.

"Today, the Zvezda facility is not only a technical base, but also part of the strategic architecture of Russian intelligence, which is used both to monitor the situation in war zones and to prepare information for information and psychological operations," Kovalenko said.

Stavropol Krai Governor Vladimir Vladimirov announced at 07:30 on Telegram that a "drone danger" had been declared in the region. He wrote about the cancellation around 11:40.

Vladimirov later wrote that "fragments of drones were recorded falling" in the village of Moskovske, Izobilnensky District. No one was allegedly injured during the attack, and there was no damage.