Krasnodar Krai attacked by drones: oil depot is burning, airport was closed – photos, videos

Explosions were heard in Sochi, the Adler district, and the Sirius settlement

Sochi (Photo: Russian propaganda resource)

On the night of July 23-24, the Krasnodar region of Russia was attacked by drones, resulting in fires in several locations and the Sochi airport being shut down. This was reported by Russian propaganda channels and local authorities.

The attack began at 20:40 Moscow time (the same time as in Kyiv), the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.

Around 2:00 AM, the head of the Sirius federal territory administration, Dmitry Plishkin, reported that a "hit on a fuel depot" had occurred in the Sirius settlement, located in the Imeretinskaya Lowland in Krasnodar Krai. He urged local residents to "refrain from walking" in the area.

Sochi Mayor Andrey Proshunin reported that the air defense system was activated overnight in the Black Sea waters. Debris from the drone fell onto the street, causing a fire.

The operational headquarters of the Krasnodar region clarified that the fire occurred on the territory of a garage cooperative and there were no casualties.

At the same time, the headquarters stated that in the Adler district of Sochi, one woman allegedly died and another was seriously injured and hospitalized as a result of falling debris from a drone.

Rosaviatsiya representative Artem Korenyako reported that on the night of July 24, restrictions were imposed on the arrival and departure of aircraft at Sochi airport "to ensure flight safety". The airport resumed operations around 03:00.

The Russian Ministry of Defense reported that 39 strike-type drones were destroyed overnight, including 21 over the Black Sea, 11 over the Azov Sea, and seven over the territory of the Krasnodar region.