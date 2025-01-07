Kremlin planning to send Ukrainian children from occupied territories to military camps in 2025

In particular, the children will be sent to the Avangard camp in Volgograd Oblast

Youth Army (Illustrative photo: EPA)

Occupation administrations in temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine have received a Kremlin plan to send children to military camps in 2025, according to the Defense Ministry's National Resistance Center.

The children will be sent to the Avangard camp in Volgograd Oblast. Officially, the camp is named a center for "patriotic education," but in reality, it is a military camp where children are indoctrinated into pursuing military careers in Russian institutions, the NRC reports.

"Each region has a plan for the number of children to be sent to the camp during the season. The occupation administrations themselves have assigned the responsibility for recruiting participants to the Kremlin movements in the region," the statement reads.

The NRC also called for reporting on collaborators who assist in implementing the Kremlin's policies in the temporarily occupied territories to bring them to justice.

According to Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets, since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, occupation administrations have abducted more than 20,000 children from Ukraine. Another 1.5 million children may be deported.

On December 3, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is constantly working to bring Ukrainian children home and ensure that all those responsible for the crime of abduction are punished.