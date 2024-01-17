Ukraine's FM to "experts": We need Russia's frozen assets, not a frozen conflict

Dmytro Kuleba (Screenshot from the video)

Ukraine needs not a frozen conflict but rather Russia's frozen assets, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba stated during a briefing with his British counterpart David Cameron in Davos.

"We need Russia's frozen assets, not a frozen conflict. This should be the way forward to send a clear signal to the world: if you dare to break the rules, you will have to pay for it," said the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

This was Kuleba's response to some "experts" who suggested that Ukraine might consider freezing the war.

Kuleba added that "if we don't clarify this now, the number of interstate conflicts and crises worldwide will increase, and the cost of resolving them will be much higher than the price of helping Ukraine."

