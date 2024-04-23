Four specific Patriot batteries on the radar, Ukrainian FM Kuleba says

According to the minister, the total number of air defense systems that allies can provide to Ukraine is currently unknown

Dmytro Kuleba (Photo: Valentyna Polishchuk/ LIGA.net)

Currently, Ukraine is working on the supply of four additional Patriot air defense systems, said the Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba during the national telethon.

"I already understand that we have four specific batteries there on the radar, if we are talking about Patriot," said Ukraine's top diplomat.

Kuleba believes that the main task now is to speed up decision-making on this issue.

"These decisions will be made. I have no doubt about it. And this is a positive result for the country," he stated.

The official noted that it is not yet known what the total number of air defense systems will be provided to Ukraine by the allies.

"I'm already treading carefully, and I think it's better to find out about such specifics when relevant decisions are made, as was the case with the German anti-aircraft battery," Kuleba said.

At the meeting of the ministers of foreign affairs and defense of the EU countries in Luxembourg, the key topics were air defense systems and the issue of artillery, the diplomat said.

Together with Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, they worked on quick decision-making on providing Ukraine with the necessary weapons.

On April 6, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine needs 25 Patriot systems — six to eight batteries in each — to completely cover the country's skies.

On April 10, EU's chief diplomat Josep Borrell said that the EU is not doing enough to support Ukraine, because the European army has about 100 Patriot batteries.

On April 13, Germany undertook to provide Ukraine with one more Patriot system.

On April 18, the executive director of the German defense company Diehl Defence announced that Ukraine will receive an additional IRIS-T system.

On April 19, the Ministry of Defense of Germany announced that according to the results of the meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council, there are positive signals from the allies regarding the search and transfer of additional air defense systems to Ukraine.