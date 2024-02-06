Ukraine's FM on possible dismissal of Zaluzhnyi: Changes not a sign of division in military efforts

The Foreign Minister said that it's President Zelenskyy's constitutional right to have the option to dismiss the army chief if deemed necessary

Dmytro Kuleba (Photo: EPA)

The potential dismissal of Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, should not be interpreted as a sign of division in Ukraine's military efforts, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba stated in a comment to Reuters.

"I do not think that any changes in the government could affect our relations with our partners," he said.

Kuleba said that it is the constitutional right of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to have the ability to dismiss the head of the army if he finds it necessary. Kuleba also stated that any reshuffles should not be seen as an indication of a rift in Ukraine's military efforts.

"We may have discussions about tactics within the team, but we are all united around our strategic goal – the defeat of Russia in Ukraine and the restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty. And there are no discussions around this strategic goal," the Foreign Minister added.

On February 5, President Zelenskyy stated that the issue of "rebooting" the authority is a matter of "rebooting certain state leaders, not just one or another sector."

Read also: German General on Zelenskyy-Zaluzhnyi "conflict: A sign of democracy, but not beneficial for defense