German General on Zelenskyy-Zaluzhnyi "conflict: A sign of democracy, but not beneficial for defense

Christian Freuding (Photo - ERA)

The alleged discrepancies between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Valerii Zaluzhnyi are an indicator of democracy, but this does not favor the state's defense capabilities, the head of the Bundeswehrs Situation Center Ukraine at the German Ministry of Defense, Major General Christian Freuding, said in an interview with the German publication RND.

A journalist asked the German general about the seriousness of the "rift" between Zelenskyy and Zaluzhnyi, especially regarding mobilization issues currently causing "resonance."

"We can't look behind the scenes. However, we are indeed observing these discussions between the military and political leadership. And, of course, we wish for Ukraine to maintain the unity that has made it strong in defending its country in recent months and years. Such discussion is also a sign of a democratic state. But in the long term, it won't benefit defense efforts," Freuding stated.

Addressing the mobilization issue, Freuding emphasized its necessity due to losses in the defense forces and the need for troop replenishment.

Read also: Bundeswehr General: Ukraine will undoubtedly need to mobilize more soldiers