These missiles are needed by Ukraine to destroy military facilities of the Russian Federation in the occupied territories, FM Dmytro Kuleba told Bild

Dmytro Kuleba (Photo: EPA/GIAN EHRENZELLER)

Ukraine is not going to hit Russian territory with TAURUS missiles if Germany hands them over to the Defense Forces, Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba said in an interview with Bild.

But if Russia defeats Ukraine, dictator Vladimir Putin will attack NATO countries, he warned.

The diplomat noted that Kyiv has no intention of giving up on the issue of TAURUS missiles and continues negotiations with the German government.

"We will never give up. Everything depends on the political circumstances, real needs and the needs of the front," said Kuleba.

The official also noted that Ukraine does not need long-range missiles for attacks on Russian territory.

"We don't need TAURUS to attack Moscow or any other part of Russian territory. We need TAURUS to destroy Russian military infrastructure in the rear on the territory of Ukraine," he concluded.

Against the background of the information noise in the Western media about the "slow" counteroffensive of the Armed Forces in the conditions of the complete superiority of the Russian Federation in the air and extensive mining, Germany continued to consistently refuse to provide the Armed Forces with Taurus cruise missiles.

On January 17, the Bundestag failed to vote on the draft resolution on the supply of long-range Taurus missiles to Ukraine, but the joint draft law remains valid as the vote can take place until February 22.

The German company Taurus Systems GmbH can in the shortest possible time start the new production of Taurus long-range missiles, which Ukraine has been requesting for for a long time.