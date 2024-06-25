Kuleba: Ukraine will be three steps away from EU membership after accession talks

The Foreign Minister said that Ukraine's accession to the EU will be a global event for Europe

Dmytro Kuleba (Photo: EPA)

After the conclusion of accession negotiations with the European Union, Ukraine will be three steps away from full EU membership, said Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

Kuleba outlined these three steps as follows:

→ The European Commission's conclusion on the successful completion of negotiations and Ukraine's compliance with accession criteria;→ The decision to sign the Agreement on Ukraine's accession to the EU;→ The ratification of the Agreement by the parliaments of EU member states, leading to Ukraine's full EU membership.

The Foreign Minister stressed that Ukraine's accession to the EU will be a global event for Europe. He also mentioned that on June 25, there will be an inaugural session, followed by the start of six negotiation clusters.

"These clusters will be opened and closed, with specialists in the respective fields working to align Ukraine's legislation with EU standards," Kuleba added.

