Kursk operation: Ukraine states goal is defense, not territorial gain

The operation also helps the frontline, as it prevents Russia from deploying additional units to Donetsk Oblast and complicates its military logistics, the Foreign Ministry said

Illustrative photo by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukraine has no interest in seizing Russian territory in the Kursk Oblast, as the primary aim of the operation is to protect Ukrainian lives and secure the country's territory from Russian strikes, according to Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhii Tykhyi.

"I can emphasize that, unlike Russia, Ukraine doesn't need what belongs to others. Ukraine is not interested in taking the Kursk Oblast's territory, but we want to protect our people's lives," he stated.

The spokesman reminded that, since the beginning of this summer alone, the Russians have launched over 2,000 attacks on the Sumy Oblast from the Kursk Oblast using multiple rocket launchers, tube artillery, mortars, drones, as well as 255 glide bombs and over a hundred missiles.

He explained that Ukraine cannot currently carry out long-range strikes on Russia, largely due to restrictions set by its international partners. As a result, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are compelled to focus on liberating Russian border areas from the invaders' military forces, which are responsible for launching attacks or supporting such acts of terror against Ukraine.

"We are achieving relevant goals in the Kursk Oblast, and we will continue to do so as necessary for Ukraine's security and protection," Tykhyi said.

He also emphasized that the operation in the Kursk Oblast helps the frontline, as it prevents Russia from deploying additional units to Donetsk Oblast and complicates its military logistics.

Tykhyi said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine fully comply with the laws and customs of war and international humanitarian law – the targets of the Defense Forces are exclusively military objects and contingents.

The spokesman named saving Ukrainian lives and protecting Ukrainian territory from Russian strikes as the operation's goal.

The sooner Russia agrees to restore just peace, particularly based on the peace formula, the sooner Defense Forces' raids on Russian territory will cease, Tykhyi said.

"And as Putin continues this war, he will receive such responses from Ukraine as Ukraine needs – and these are absolutely legitimate actions by Ukraine, including within the framework of realizing the right to self-defense under the UN Charter," he concluded.

