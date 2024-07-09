Kyiv casualty count rises to 117 injured, 27 dead. Russia's missile strike kills four children

Debris clearing continues at Okhmatdyt children's hospital on the morning of July 9

The aftermath of the Russian attack on the Okhmatdyt hospital (Photo: Ministry of Internal Affairs)

The number of casualties from Russia's massive strike on Kyiv on July 8 has increased to 27 dead and 117 injured, according to the Kyiv City State Administration. Among those killed by the occupying army are four children.

"As of this morning in Kyiv, the missile strike has resulted in 27 deaths and 117 injuries. Four children are among the deceased," the statement reads.

On July 8, Russia launched a massive attack on Ukrainian regions using various types of missiles. The occupiers targeted Kyiv, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Sloviansk, and Kramatorsk. In total, Russia attacked Ukraine with 38 missiles – air defense systems destroyed 30.

The Okhmatdyt children's hospital in Kyiv was hit during the attack. Debris clearing efforts continue there.

