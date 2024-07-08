Russians strike Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital in Kyiv. LIGA.net publishes photos

On the morning of July 8, Russian forces launched a massive missile attack on Kyiv, hitting the Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Stay updated with the latest news by following us on X (Twitter)

The National Police reported two fatalities as of 12:50 PM. Police officers, rescuers, National Guard members, medics, and passersby are clearing the rubble.

Zelenskyy stated that Okhmatdyt is one of the most important children's hospitals not only in Ukraine but in Europe. He noted that people are trapped under the debris, so the exact number of injured and dead is currently unknown.

"Everyone is helping to clear the rubble: doctors, ordinary people. Russia must know where its missiles are flying and must be held fully accountable for all its crimes: against people, children, and humanity in general," Zelenskyy wrote.

Health Minister Viktor Liashko told Kyiv24 TV that intensive care, surgery, and oncology departments were damaged. He said all those needing assistance are being transferred to other hospitals.

Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets responded to the attack on the children's hospital.

He stated that the hospital performs about 7,000 complex surgeries annually, as well as modern diagnosis and treatment of oncohematological diseases, and bone marrow transplants for sick children.

Lubinets called on international organizations to respond to the Russian attack on the children's hospital.

Okhmatdit

Okhmatdit

Okhmatdit

Okhmatdit

Okhmatdit

UPDATED AT 1:30 p.m. LIGA.net visited the scene of the events and publishes relevant photos.

Photo: LIGA.net/Anastasia Prokayeva

Photo: LIGA.net/Anastasia Prokayeva

Photo: LIGA.net/ Anastasia Prokayeva