Russia strikes Ukraine: 8 dead in Kyiv, Okhmatdyt hospital hit

Photo: Telegram of Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Explosions rocked Kyiv on July 8 as Russia launched a massive attack on Ukrainian regions, following the takeoff of a MiG-31K fighter and Tu-95 bombers, according to the Kyiv Regional Military Administration (RMA).

For in-depth analysis and longer stories, follow us on LinkedIn

The Kyiv RMA urged residents to maintain information silence, and not to film or share air defense operations online.

The capital's mayor reported that medics were dispatched to the Solomyanskyi district.

At 10:39 AM, the Ukrainian Air Force called on Kyiv residents to seek shelter.

Multiple explosions were also reported in Dnipro by a LIGA.net correspondent.

At 10:42 AM, the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA) reported missile debris falling in the Solomyanskyi district. Emergency services were en route. Information on damage and casualties was being clarified.

By 10:48 AM, the KCMA reported debris in Solomyanskyi, Dniprovskyi, and Holosiivskyi districts.

At 10:54 AM, an explosion was reported in the Shevchenkivskyi district by Mayor Klitschko.

Around 10:50 AM, more explosions were heard in Dnipro.

As of 11:04 AM, missile debris was reported in Solomyanskyi, Dniprovskyi, Darnytskyi, Desnianskyi, Shevchenkivskyi, and Holosiivskyi districts. Preliminary reports indicated:

- Damage to an office building in Solomyanskyi district

- Debris near a residential building in Holosiivskyi district

- Burning debris in a residential area in Dniprovskyi district

- A private house damaged in Darnytskyi district

- A house fire in Desnianskyi district

UPDATED 11:09 AM: Klitschko reported three injured, one hospitalized. Two received on-site treatment. Information about one fatality was being verified.

At 11:12 AM, the mayor reported a hit on a children's medical facility.

UPDATED 11:26 AM: KCMA reported nine injured and one dead in Kyiv.

UPDATED 11:40 AM: KCMA preliminary reports five fatalities. Okhmatdyt children's hospital in Shevchenkivskyi district was damaged, with significant destruction.

UPDATED 11:57 AM: According to the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA), the death toll has now risen to seven.

UPDATED 11:59 AM: Serhiy Popko, head of the KCMA, reports that the number of fatalities has increased to eight. Children may be trapped under the rubble of the hospital.