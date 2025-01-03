Kyiv clears debris after Russian drone attack on January 1: two dead
The search-and-rescue operation in Kyiv has concluded following a drone strike by the Russian occupation forces on January 1, according to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.
The attack resulted in the deaths of two people and injuries to four others. Emergency workers rescued four individuals from the rubble.
During the cleanup, responders removed five reinforced concrete slabs and cleared over 850 tons of construction debris.