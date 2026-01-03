Kyslytsia to be appointed Budanov's first deputy

Serhiy Kyslytsia (Photo: Biel Alino / EPA)

First Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs Sergiy Kyslytsya will be appointed First Deputy Head of the Presidential Office. This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

According to him, during a meeting on January 3, he and Kyslytsia discussed the details of diplomatic work and the possibilities of strengthening this area in the Presidential Office. Namely, ensuring communication with partners at the highest level, developing bilateral work, and synchronizing it with the Foreign Ministry system.

"Serhiy will be appointed First Deputy Head of the Presidential Office. Of course, he will continue to work in the negotiation process," the President said.

Earlier, the President said he counted on the support of the Verkhovna Rada candidates minister of Defense Denys Shmyhal to the post of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy.

january 2, Zelensky suggested to Fedorov to become the Minister of Defense.