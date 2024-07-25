Kyslytsya ignores UN Security Council, where Russia wanted to discuss supply of weapons to Ukraine

This is already the 16th meeting of the Security Council since September 2022, which Russia is convening to consider the problem of supplying weapons to Ukraine

The Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the United Nations, Sergiy Kyslytsya, ignored the meeting of the UN Security Council on Thursday, which was convened by Russia to discuss the provision of weapons to Kyiv from the West, reads the official comment of the representation of Ukraine at the UN.

In a comment to Voice of America, Kyslytsya said he saw no need to be a part of "this production, this vaudeville that will take place on the 25th – it will be a propaganda show."

In an official comment, the representative office of Ukraine stated that Russia violated Rule 20 of the Provisional Rules of Procedure of the UN Security Council, which gives the President of the Council the right to give up his seat at his own discretion when he believes that he should not preside over the Council during consideration of a specific issue directly related to the member of the Council whom he represents.

The representative office stated that this has already happened in history, and Russian aggression in Ukraine is the case when Russia's presidency seriously affects its consideration by the Security Council.

This is the 16th meeting of the Security Council since September 2022, which Russia is convening to consider the problem of supplying weapons to Ukraine, the statement reads.

