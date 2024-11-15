Last night, Russia attacked Odesa exclusively with Shahed drones, not decoys – Air Force

During the attacks, the Russian Federation uses not only real strike drones, but also false targets, but last night the aggressor launched real Shahed UAVs

Photo: Oleh Kiper's Telegram channel

Russia launched a significant attack on Odesa using Shahed drones overnight, resulting in one death and ten casualties, including a child, according to Yuriy Ihnat, the acting head of the Air Force Command's communications department.

The Shahed UAVs flew over the sea from Krasnodar Krai and temporarily occupied Crimea.

"These were specifically Shahed drones, not the unidentified type that has been frequently flying from the north mixed with actual strike drones," Ihnat noted.

As a result, Odesa suffered significant ground damage, even from downed or intercepted strike drones with combat payloads.

The dense urban environment of Odesa complicates air defense operations, although the interception rate remains high, he added. However, not all incoming drones can be intercepted over the sea.

Ihnat also added that the future of Telegram in Ukraine is uncertain, but the Ministry of Digital Transformation has assured that Viber is currently safe. Therefore, starting November 19, the Air Force will provide additional information through this messenger. People are invited to subscribe here.

On Thursday evening, Russia attacked Odesa with Shahed drones and missiles, resulting in the death of one woman and injuries to ten people, including a child. Civilian objects and port infrastructure were damaged.

Overall, overnight on November 14, Russia launched two Kh-59/69 missiles and 29 strike drones. Air defense forces intercepted one missile and 25 UAVs.