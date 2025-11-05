Latvian Saeima postpones decision on withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention

The Saeima of Latvia (Photo: Wikipedia)

On November 5, the Latvian Saeima postponed the decision to withdraw from the Council of Europe Convention on preventing violence against women and domestic violence (Istanbul Convention), reports Delfi media.

The deputies voted to set a deadline of November 1, 2026, when proposals for a law on Latvia's withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention can be submitted.

This means that the law can only be approved after the Sejm elections scheduled for October 3 of the same year.

Earlier, on October 30, the Latvian parliament supported the denunciation of the Istanbul Convention in the second final reading, which was preceded by hours of debate and mass protests.

However, on November 3, president Edgars Rinkēvičs returned the law to the Sejm for reconsideration.

REFERENCE. The Council of Europe Convention on preventing and combating violence against women and domestic violence is an international agreement that was opened for signature on May 11, 2011, and entered into force in August 2014.



