Latvian Saeima supports withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention. Thousands of people protested - video

The protesters chanted: "By copying Russia, we are not protecting Latvia." However, after a lengthy debate, the Seimas did support the bill

On Thursday, October 30, the Latvian Saeima supported the denunciation of the Council of Europe Convention on preventing violence against women and domestic violence (Istanbul Convention) in the second final reading after hours of debate and despite thousands of protests. This was reported by Delfi.

The entire opposition voted in favor, with the majority of votes coming from the Union of Greens and Peasants, while the New Unity and Progressive parties were against .

Within 10 days, Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs must approve the decision or return the draft law to the Saeima for reconsideration.

Diplomats from 15 European countries expressed concern about Latvia's desire to withdraw from the Istanbul Convention on the eve of the vote.

The heated debate in the Latvian Saeima lasted from 10:00 to 22:00. For the second reading of the draft law, 17 proposals were submitted, but all of them were rejected by the Parliamentary Commission on Foreign Affairs.

on October 29, a protest against the country's withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention was held in front of the Latvian Saeima building. According to police estimates, about 5,000 people rallied.

The audience chanted: "By copying Russia, we are not protecting Latvia", "Today's benefits are tomorrow's bruises", "Populism destroys, convention protects".

The Council of Europe Convention on preventing and combating violence against women and domestic violence is an international agreement that was opened for signature on May 11, 2011 and entered into force in August 2014.The main objectives are to protect women from all forms of violence and to prevent, prosecute and eradicate violence against women and domestic violence. Promoting the elimination of all forms of discrimination, promoting equality and empowerment of women; protecting and assisting all victims of violence. The structure of the Convention is based on the "four P's": Prevention; Protection and support of victims; Prosecution of offenders; and Integrated Policies.