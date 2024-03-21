Free Russia Legion claims it foiled new Russian offensive in Kharkiv Oblast by raiding border areas

Alexey Baranovsky stated that the Russian army was planning a new offensive in eastern Ukraine ahead of Vladimir Putin's inauguration

Alexey Baranovsky (Photo: Valentyna Polishchuk/LIGA.net)

The operation of Russian rebels in the Belgorod and Kursk oblasts of the Russian Federation helped the Ukrainian Defense Forces to stabilize the front, the representative of the Free Russia Legion said Alexey Baranovsky said at a press conference, LIGA.net correspondent reports.

According to the volunteer, the Russian army planned to conduct a new offensive before the "elections" and the inauguration of Vladimir Putin.

"Our operation thwarted these plans. In a military sense, they were forced to transfer significant forces from Kupyansk to hold the Belgorod and Kursk oblasts. In fact, we thwarted the offensive plans of the Russian army," said Baranovsky.

He noted that the Russians irretrievably lost 651 people, another 908 were wounded, 37 Russian soldiers were captured, 121 pieces of equipment were destroyed, and another 50 were disabled.

"We distracted the tactical aviation, it carried out more than 320 airstrikes, all the bombs landed on the territory of Russia. Thanks to our operation, the Armed Forces of Ukraine were able to stabilize the front and cover the areas where a massive Russian attack was expected," said the representative of the FRL.

On March 12, a new operation by military units opposed to the current regime began in Russia, including the Freedom of Russia Legion, the Russian Volunteer Corps, and the Siberian Battalion.

Ukraine's spymaster Kyrylo Budanov asserted that the Russian rebels "are not going to finish in the near future" and "they have enough strength."

On March 16, these units called on Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to get in touch with them "if he has any courage left."

On March 17, the Siberian Battalion announced that, together with the RVC, the village of Kozinka in Belgorod Oblast of the Russian Federation was liberated from the Russian army.

On March 18, Russian volunteer units destroyed the Zhitel electronic warfare system of the Russian armed forces in Belgorod Oblast.