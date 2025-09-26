LIGA.net celebrates 28 years and presents LIGA PRO subscription for 28 UAH/month

Subscription to LIGA.net gives you access to exclusive materials and newsletters, as well as to a private chat with the editorial team and discussions on the site

IMG_9239

Today LIGA.net turns 28 years old. During this time, the editorial team has gone from the first electronic news to a modern platform that provides millions of readers with verified information, analytics and explanations of processes in Ukraine and the world every day.

To celebrate the anniversary, we have prepared a special subscription offer for LIGA PRO. Subscribe for five days at a symbolic price – UAH 28 per month (UAH 168 for six months).

Subscription LIGA PRO provides access to:

more than 200 analytical materials;

exclusive opinions of leading experts and thinkers;

weekly retellings of the world's best stories;

author's newsletters: "Saturday with the editor-in-chief" and "How to Live";

private chat with the editorial team and discussions on the website.

The holiday offer is valid until September 30, 2025.