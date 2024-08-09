Lipetsk airfield. First satellite images show Ukrainian strike aftermath
Satellite images showing the aftermath of a nighttime strike by Ukrainian Defense Forces on a Russian airfield in the Lipetsk Oblast have emerged, revealing destroyed buildings and traces of fire. Radio Svoboda's Schemes project published the relevant photos from Planet Labs.
The satellite images from August 9 show the consequences of Ukrainian strikes on the airfield near the Russian city of Lipetsk.
The pictures show a destroyed section of the airfield's premises (likely warehouses), and traces of fire can be seen on the airfield.
For comparison, photos before and after the August 9 strike are provided:
Additionally, craters are visible on the ground, which could have appeared as a result of Ukrainian weapon impacts:
