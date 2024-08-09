Lipetsk airfield. First satellite images show Ukrainian strike aftermath

Destroyed buildings and traces of fire are visible

Illustrative photo: resource of the occupiers

Satellite images showing the aftermath of a nighttime strike by Ukrainian Defense Forces on a Russian airfield in the Lipetsk Oblast have emerged, revealing destroyed buildings and traces of fire. Radio Svoboda's Schemes project published the relevant photos from Planet Labs.

For in-depth analysis and longer stories, follow us on LinkedIn

The satellite images from August 9 show the consequences of Ukrainian strikes on the airfield near the Russian city of Lipetsk.

The pictures show a destroyed section of the airfield's premises (likely warehouses), and traces of fire can be seen on the airfield.

For comparison, photos before and after the August 9 strike are provided:

Photo: Schemes

Photo: Schemes

Additionally, craters are visible on the ground, which could have appeared as a result of Ukrainian weapon impacts:

Photo: Schemes .

See also: Ukraine's special forces raid Kinburn Spit, destroy Russian troops and equipment: video