Special forces of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) conducted a raid on the temporarily occupied Kinburn Spit, destroying about 30 occupiers and six units of equipment, as reported by the military intelligence.

On August 9, DIU special forces carried out a raid on the occupied Kinburn Spit in the Mykolaiv Oblast. Intelligence reports the destruction of six units of Russian armored vehicles and the elimination of about 30 invaders.

During the operation, the defenders attacked the Russian fortifications at their positions known as "Kinburn Fortress", "Sea Terminal" and "Suvorov Monument".

Near the last position, the fighters installed the battle flag of military intelligence, the DIU notes.

The mission was carried out by the units Chimera, Stugna, Paragon, Siberian Battalion (Russian volunteers) and Terror as part of the DIU's Tymur Special Unit with the support of the Ukrainian Navy and in cooperation with other units of the Security and Defense Forces.

Kinburn Spit - location circled in red (Map: Deepstate)

