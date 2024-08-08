Operation on Tendra Spit. Ukrainian Armed Forces: Intelligence has completed long-term secret tasks

On August 6, the special forces of the active operations unit Artan and the Maritime Center of the DIU conducted an operation on the Tendra Spit

Special agents of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense carried out several "secret tasks" on the Tendra Spit, and they would have a long-term result, Ivan Tymochko, the head of the Council of Reservists of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said on national television.

According to Tymochko, these tasks were supposed to give a long-term result. He noted that the Russians currently do not control the Black Sea as much as they could last year.

This is reportedly connected with the strikes of the Ukrainian Armed Forces against air defense systems, airfields and Russian ships.

"Of course, such operations are carried out when preliminary intelligence is well conducted. This means that we have a good intelligence network in Crimea. It makes it possible to know where there are 'blind spots' in the Russian maritime control system," Tymochko added.

On August 6, special forces of the active operations unit Artan and the Maritime Center of the Main Intelligence Directorate conducted an operation on the Tendra Spit in the temporarily occupied part of Kherson Oblast.

Military intelligence noted that during the battle, the Russians suffered losses among personnel. The number is being specified.

On October 4, 2023, the DIU reported a special operation in Crimea. A video was shown of people approaching the peninsula at night on water scooters. The landing was on the west coast, Tendra and Kinburn spits. A battle took place.

Before that, on August 24, the military intelligence and the Navy carried out a similar special operation in Crimea.

Spymaster Kyrylo Budanov said that the landing of saboteurs in Crimea is part of a "global plan".