Disenfranchisement of Hungary in the EU: European Parliament approves resolution

Hungary to be scrutinized for violations of European values

Flag of Hungary (Illustrative photo)

The European Parliament has adopted a resolution calling on the European Council to evaluate Hungary for persistent violations of EU values, Finnish MEP Petri Sarvamaa announced on his Twitter account.

On January 9, Sarvamaa proposed invoking the procedure under Article 7(2) of the Treaty on the European Union against Hungary. This procedure allows for the suspension of certain rights, including voting in the EU Council, for a state that repeatedly violates the values of the European Union.

Three days later, the Finnish MEP said that he had successfully garnered all the necessary 120 votes.

"Positive news. Progress in this matter has been truly swift. From the moment of submitting this petition to the adoption of the European Parliament's joint position, only 10 days have passed. Now it's up to the EU member countries," Sarvamaa wrote today.

Photo: Petri Sarvamaa/X

