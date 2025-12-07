Lithuania reports a hybrid attack from Belarus: nine flights and 1000 passengers were affected

Due to hybrid attack attempts on December 6, flights may be delayed on December 7

Vilnius Airport (Photo: facebook.com/VilniusAirportOfficial)

On the evening of December 6, Vilnius Airport was again suspended due to possible balloons in the sky. This affected nine flights and 1000 passengers, reported at the airport.

The statement refers to another attempted hybrid attack by Belarus on Lithuania – at approximately 18:06, navigation signs characteristic of the movement of balloons with contraband were detected.

According to the Lithuanian Customs Administration, due to the threat in the airspace, four flights were diverted to Kaunas Airport and four more were canceled. Passengers were transported by bus to another airport.

Citizens were warned that on December 7, flights may be delayed due to disruptions in crew and aircraft rotation.