Lithuania detains man who flew a drone near Vilnius airport

Vilnius Airport (Photo: facebook.com/VilniusAirportOfficial)

In the afternoon, a man who was flying a drone in a restricted area was detained near Vilnius airport in Lithuania. About said Public Security Service (VST) of Lithuania.

The incident occurred at 15:41 – the Fly Safe flight system detected the movement of an unknown drone near the airport infrastructure. The Public Security Service team arrived at the scene and detained a man born in 1991 at 15:54.

According to the detainee, his drone weighed 249 grams, which means that it could allegedly fly in the restricted area because it was so small. At the same time, he did not have any flight permit.

At 17:10, military police officers arrived at the scene and took the detainee into custody and opened an administrative case. The airport was not disrupted and no flights were canceled.

The Lithuanian Public Security Service reminded that even lightweight drones weighing up to 250 grams are subject to restrictions on flights in the security zones of airports, critical infrastructure and government agencies.

Drone (Photo: VST/Facebook)