Lithuania to deliver 4,500 FPV drones to Ukraine this week

The aid was announced back in the fall of 2024

Ukrainian soldier with a drone (Illustrative photo by General Staff)

Lithuania will deliver 4,500 drones worth 5 million euros to Ukraine this week, Defense Minister Dovilė Šakalienė announced.

For in-depth analysis and longer stories, follow us on LinkedIn

She also noted that the Lithuanian government approved a new expedited procedure for transferring state property at its latest meeting.

"These changes will significantly reduce the time needed for procedures, ensuring quick delivery of aid to Ukraine," the minister said.

These are likely to be the first combat FPV drones of Lithuanian production. In October 2024, the Lithuanian Ministry of Defense reported that the Lithuanian army received its first batch of these drones, numbering 2,300 UAVs.

Additionally, about 5,000 Lithuanian FPV drones were planned for delivery to Ukraine to strengthen both its army and Ukraine's defense.

Lithuanian-made drones, photo: Lithuanian Ministry of Defense