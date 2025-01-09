Pentagon reveals contents of $500M military aid package for Ukraine

This marks the 74th tranche of equipment since 2021

Pentagon (Photo: defense.gov)

The contents of the $500 million military aid package for Ukraine, announced by the Pentagon chief during the Ramstein meeting on January 9, have been disclosed, according to the U.S. Department of Defense.

This includes the approval of a Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA) package and contains:

→ AIM-7, RIM-7, and AIM-9M missiles for air defense;

→ Air-to-ground munitions;

→ Support equipment for F-16 jets; → Armored bridging systems;

→ Secure communications equipment;

→ Small arms and ammunition;

→ Spare parts, ancillary equipment, services, training, and transportation.

The Pentagon noted that this is the Biden Administration's 74th tranche of equipment from Department of Defense stocks for Ukraine since August 2021.