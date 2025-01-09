Pentagon official confirms remaining Ukraine aid funds for new administration

In the context of whether to be concerned about future military aid, the Pentagon stated that Ukraine has bipartisan support in Congress

Sabrina Singh (Photo - Pentagon)

The Joe Biden administration will not be able to spend all the funds allocated for Ukraine aid in the supplemental approved in the spring of 2024 by the end of its term, Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said at a briefing.

During a briefing, Singh was asked how concerned the administration is about leaving a "pretty substantial amount of money" for the new administration.

"As you mentioned, there will be a few billion dollars in authority left for the incoming administration to decide what they decide to do with that remaining authority," she said.

Asked whether this situation worries the administration, Singh stated that Ukraine has bipartisan support in Congress.

"So, it's really up to the incoming administration to decide what they use — what they decide to do with the remaining authority that's left. But of course, we hope that in some way the Ukraine Defense Contact Group continues on. But certainly, support for Ukraine remains strong within Congress," she said.

The 25th meeting in the Ramstein format is scheduled to begin on January 9. The Polish defense minister suggested that this could be the last meeting in this format.

The Pentagon has announced that the meeting will discuss a plan for Ukraine's defense capabilities until 2027.