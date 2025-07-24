Lithuanian Foreign Ministry on Law 12414: Don't cling to a mistake that will derail the country's progress

The head of Lithuanian diplomacy cited his country as an example, where the fight against corruption has been going on for decades

Kęstutis Budrys (Photo: Minister's X account)

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kestutis Budris urged Ukraine to restore the independence of its anti-corruption agencies, which was lost as a result of the adoption of law 12414, in order to ensure the country's further progress. He stated this... wrote on the X network.

Budris cited his country as an example, where the fight against corruption has been going on for many years.

"Lithuania has been fighting corruption for decades, and it is not yet over. We haven't succeeded in everything, and there are many reasons for that. But the lesson of our success is very obvious: this fight requires not only politicians ready for change, clean officers, prosecutors with a strong backbone, but also independent, strong and specialized anti-corruption institutions," he wrote.

Budrys wished Ukraine success and urged them "not to cling to a mistake that will derail the country's progress."

"The independence of anti-corruption bodies is extremely important. It's not about details and nuances, but about the very principle of independence from politicians, which either exists or doesn't," he stressed.