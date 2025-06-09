Lithuanian Foreign Minister on his visit to Kyiv: Our train had to pass through a barrage of missiles and drones

Kęstutis Budrys (Photo: Minister's X-account)

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys, who arrived in Kyiv on June 9, said that he had to travel to the Ukrainian capital through a "barrage of missiles and drones." The Lithuanian Foreign Minister posted the following on the social network X (formerly Twitter).

Budris wrote that he was in Kyiv on Monday, "a city ravaged by war but with an indomitable spirit." He stated that Russia has stepped up its drone and missile attacks on homes and other civilian infrastructure .

"This morning, our train had to pass through a barrage of missiles and drones that hit the cities of Rivne and Dubno," the minister wrote.

He recalled that a few days ago Russians attacked Kharkiv, killing and wounding dozens of people, including children. In his opinion, these were not accidents, but deliberate acts of terror aimed at breaking the will of Ukraine.

"But Ukraine is standing firm, defending not only its territory but also the principles of freedom and democracy in Europe. In fact, Ukraine is defending Europe. Peace will not come through appeasement. The world must remain united in its support for Ukraine – militarily, economically and politically," Budris emphasized.

On the night of June 9 and in the morning, Russia launched 479 drones and 20 missiles of various types at Ukraine. Air Defense Forces managed to neutralize 479 targets.

The Air Force reported that during the attack the main target of the occupiers was one of Ukraine's operational airfields.