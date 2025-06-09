Lithuanian Foreign Ministry: Only 40% of Russia's capacities are covered by sanctions

Kēstutis Budris believes that Europe has not done enough on the issue of anti-Russian sanctions

Kestutis Budrys (Photo: BudrysKestutis)

Europe cannot say that it has done everything possible in terms of sanctions against Russia, as they cover only 40% of Russia's capabilities, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budris said during a joint briefing with his Ukrainian counterpart Andriy Sybiga in Kyiv.

According to Budris, the EU has already begun working on the 18th package of anti-Russian sanctions, which should cover areas of the Russian economy that have not yet been affected by restrictions.

"Only 40% of Russia's capacity is covered by sanctions. We cannot afford to say that we have done everything possible in terms of sanctions. No, we have not," Budris said.

According to him, the new package should include, in particular, personal sanctions against top managers of Russian corporations, as well as further restrictions on Russian exports.

The head of the Lithuanian diplomatic service stressed that the EU should synchronize its efforts with "friends from the US."