Lithuanian Prime Minister says Navalny's associate Volkov has no place in the country

Leonid Volkov (Photo: Philip Davali/EPA)

Russian "oppositionist" Leonid Volkov's statements about Ukrainian officials are unacceptable, and he should not stay in Lithuania, according to the country's Prime Minister Inga Ruginene. She was quoted by the broadcaster LRT.

"In my personal opinion, such statements are unacceptable, and such a person should not stay in Lithuania," Ruginenė said.

She added that the Department of State Security (BNS) is conducting an investigation and the Migration Department will give its assessment based on its results.

"I really hope that the investigation will be detailed, and we will be able to avoid both such statements and people who allow themselves to make such statements in the future," the Prime Minister explained.

The Department of Migration asked BNS for additional advice on a possible threat to national security and to assess the statements of an associate of the Russian opposition leader who died in a Russian prison, Alexei Navalny.

A conversation with Volkov, who lives in Lithuania, was made public on Monday. The screenshot that circulated online shows the oppositionist rejoicing over the alleged murder of Russian Volunteer Corps commander Denis Kapustin and criticizing Ukrainian officials, including the former head of the Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate Kirill Budanov.

Lithuanian law stipulates that a temporary residence permit may be revoked if the foreigner's residence in Lithuania poses a threat to national security, public order or human health.

January 6, 2026, Department of Migration of Lithuania reported that he might consider revoking Volkov's residence permit in the country.